FRED THOMAS LEGG, 81, of Huntington, passed away January 16, 2022. He was born February 15, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Roe Thomas and Mary Wallace Legg. He was a retired employee of Adams Trucking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dotty, and was also preceded in death by his stepsons, Mike, Joseph and Greg Hall; four sisters, Vivian McCoy, Maxine Horn, Alice (Jerry) Pannell and Carrol Elkins; and his brother, Forrest Legg. Tom is survived by four daughters, Tammy (Joe) Krech of Jacksonville, Fla., Bridgette (Mike) Topping of Henderson, W.Va., and Mary and Terry; stepson, Charles (Cindy) Hall of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Rose Haga of Apple Grove, W.Va., and Freeda Gwilliams of South Point, Ohio; and special brother-in-law, David Elkins of Huntington; 12 grandchildren, but was closest to Justin Vance of Apple Grove, W.Va., Kara Topping and Kaelyn Topping of Henderson, W.Va., Chase Krech and Shelby Krech of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; special friends, Roger and Charmetta Drummond; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- County sends letter to employees about absences
- Basketball rivals comfort one another in deaths of parents
- Planned steel mill ‘game-changer’ for Mason County
- Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19
- LISA LYNN FERGUSON
- REBECCA LYNN COLLINS
- Texas Tech QB Colombi commits to Marshall
- CHRISTENE SUE DUGAN
- Brooklyn Johnson: COVID vaccination may have prevented worse problems
- Lawmakers look at ways to increase funding, recruitment for VFDs
Collections
- Photos: Snow begins to fall in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Winter storm hits Huntington
- Photos: Fishing at Lake William in Barboursville.
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Frost Bite Freeze Out at Beech Fork
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank mobile food pantry
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington's Kitchen holds electric pressure cooker class
- Photos: West Virginia Academic Showdown at Marshall University