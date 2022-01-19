FRED THOMAS LEGG, 81, of Huntington, passed away January 16, 2022. He was born February 15, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Roe Thomas and Mary Wallace Legg. He was a retired employee of Adams Trucking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dotty, and was also preceded in death by his stepsons, Mike, Joseph and Greg Hall; four sisters, Vivian McCoy, Maxine Horn, Alice (Jerry) Pannell and Carrol Elkins; and his brother, Forrest Legg. Tom is survived by four daughters, Tammy (Joe) Krech of Jacksonville, Fla., Bridgette (Mike) Topping of Henderson, W.Va., and Mary and Terry; stepson, Charles (Cindy) Hall of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Rose Haga of Apple Grove, W.Va., and Freeda Gwilliams of South Point, Ohio; and special brother-in-law, David Elkins of Huntington; 12 grandchildren, but was closest to Justin Vance of Apple Grove, W.Va., Kara Topping and Kaelyn Topping of Henderson, W.Va., Chase Krech and Shelby Krech of Jacksonville, Fla.; nine step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; special friends, Roger and Charmetta Drummond; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

