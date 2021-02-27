FREDERICK LEE “FRED” LUNSFORD, 86, of Ona, W.Va., born October 10, 1934, in Milton, passed into eternal life on February 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Louise Lunsford, brother, Gail Lunsford, daughter, Melanie Spencer, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary E. Lunsford; daughter, Abby Boyes (Michael); grandsons, Anthony Boyes and Nikolas Meadows; sister, Donna Lucas (Kenneth); nephew, David Reeves (Carrie); and niece, Crystal Lunsford. He was a faithful member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church where he taught the willing workers Sunday School Class for 42 years and was awarded Emeritus status. He served as a Deacon for 50-plus years. He retired from Union Carbide after 33 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing but utmost his family, the Lord and his friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.