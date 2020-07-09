Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARLAND ADKINS, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., finished his race July 6, 2020, peacefully at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m., with services beginning at noon at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., led by Rev. Ray Vance. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. He was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Wayne, W.Va., the eldest of twelve children of Ivel and Betha Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Tudy, Winfred, Edwin Adkins, and sisters, Donnie Yost, Faye Ash, Geneva Paulus. He is survived by brothers, Carol, Amon, Jerry Adkins, and sisters, Katherine Davis and Arnola Campbell. He was married 62 years to wife, Pauline Adkins, before her passing in 2013. He was a member of 5th Avenue Freewill Baptist Church where he served and sang at local churches for many years. He was a retired ACF blacksmith and deliveryman for Spurlock’s Flowers in his retirement. He is survived by his only child, daughter Pamela Garrett and son-in-law Cliff Garrett; grandsons, Dale and Jason Garrett (Tracy); great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Elliana Garrett, who were the love and light of his life. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

