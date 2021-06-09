GARLAND OAKEL BLAKE SR., 84, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Minister Danny Evans officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. He was born June 16, 1936, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Missouri Blake. He was retired from Barboursville Block Manufacturing Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen Frye Blake; one daughter, Virginia Adkins; and two sons, Randall Blake and Teddy Blake. He is survived by seven children, Junior Blake (Sherry) of Proctorville, Ohio, Jerry Blake (Susan) of Crown City, Ohio, Debra Downs of Florida, Tonya Hatfield (Jimmy) of Prichard, W.Va., Daniel Blake (Pam) of Lesage, Oakie Blake (Andrea) of Southside, W.Va., and Marlena Blake (Steve McCallister) of Lesage; 24 grandchildren, Jason Adams, Amy Canada, Amber Blake, Micah Doss, Jerry Blake, Bobby Blake, Jessica Marlasca, Amanda Toth, Ashley Walker, Joshua Adkins, Maggie Hubbard, Philip Frye, Felecia Frye, James Frye, Joni Smith, William Hatfield, Sierra Blake, Devin Blake, Kota Blake, Gary Short, Bryanna Kern, Cheyenne McCallister, Alexis McCallister, and Stevie McCallister; and 42 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

