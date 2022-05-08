GARY ANDREW ADKINS, 81, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away May 5, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Rick Glass. He was born December 1, 1940, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew and Stella Adkins. He was preceded in death by sister, Edith Shepherd. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Brenda Watts Adkins; two daughters, Joyce Carol Miller (Tony) of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Susan Adkins (Jason Clay) of Elyria, Ohio; son, Nathan Adkins (Amanda) of Barboursville; two nieces, Jeannie Hanley (Norman) and Carol Perry; and seven grandchildren, Kyle and Jeremy Smith, Morgan Adkins, Alex and Mason Perry, Ava-Joyce Lewallen and Haley Adkins. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you