GARY BRENT ADKINS, 70, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born April 30, 1950, in Lincoln County, a son of Mildred Hatfield Adkins and the late Quinton Alton Adkins. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Steve Adkins, and one daughter-in-law, Janet Adkins. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Brent Adkins and Gabriel Adkins; and one special nephew, Steve Adkins Jr. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Eddie Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

