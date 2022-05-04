GARY D. MULLINS, 82, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born January 8, 1940, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow and Opal Mullins. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mildred Faye Mullins; daughters, Tammy Martin (Tim) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Sherry Reeves (Mark) of Milton, W.Va. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Mullins. Surviving are his sisters, Carolyn Byrd (Freeman), Judy Adkins (Gary), Jeanie Stevens (Joe); and brother, John Mullins (JoAnn); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and extended family; and a special friend, Steve Wooten. He was retired from the WV Division of Highways. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Funeral services will be conducted at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
