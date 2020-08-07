Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARY DANIEL BURDETTE, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born November 24, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Daniel D. Burdette and Norma Baylous Burdette. He was retired from T.R. Johnson and Sons after twenty-eight-and-a-half years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Smith and Shirley Jean Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Susan Lynn Javins Burdette; two sons, Daniel Jason (Wendy) Burdette of Mississippi and Travis Scott Burdette of Huntington, W.Va.; and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Heron Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Due to Covid-19, family request that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.

