GARY “DOC” CARTER, age 64, a native of Milton, W.Va., went to heaven on June 10, 2021, after a short illness. He lived in Saint Petersburg, Florida, for 25 years, where he practiced as a Registered Nurse in the recovery room at St. Anthony’s Hospital. He leaves behind two brothers and one sister, Kenneth and Chiquita Carter of Milton, W.Va., Keith “Mouse” Carter of Milton, W.Va., and Peggy and Gary Garrett of Watkinsville, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Sanford and Louise Clagg Carter; two sisters, Carol Renee Carter and Brenda Kay Carter; three brothers, Steve Carter, Joe Ivan Carter and Robert Lee Smith. A celebration of life will be held in his hometown at noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Jeff Garrett. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

