GARY FREEMAN KELLER, 84, of Barboursville, passed away October 17, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Terry Thompson. Burial will be in Susie Chapel Cemetery. He was born April 4, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Thurman and Irene Bowen Keller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Irene Keller, and two children, Kim and Greg Keller. He is survived by one son, Shane Keller of Barboursville; one sister, Judith Ann Walls of New Port Richey, Fla.; grandchildren, Jessica, Kiera, Justin, Andrew, Meghan and Adam; great-grandchildren, Payton, Gabriella, Jaden, Kaci and Caroline; and nieces and nephews, Terri, Troy, Timmy and Tracy. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you