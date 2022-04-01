GARY GARFIELD CLARK, 66, of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, in Venice, Florida, with his loving wife, Pam, of 36 years, by his side. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Clark, and brother, David Clark. Gary retired from Special Metals in Huntington after 28 years of service. He leaves behind a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends, who were always entertained by his stories, his great sense of humor and his ever-present smile. Gary was such a shining light in this dark world, and he will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He always made a point to help anyone he could along the way, especially his lifelong friends, Gary Shannon and Darrell Jordan. Although they had no biological children, they were blessed with two Godsons, Isaac and Caleb Meadows, and John Fredric Hamilton II, who was like a son to him, and many nieces and nephews, who they took great pleasure in spoiling and who filled his heart with joy and brought a smile to his face. In 2011, he and Pam purchased a home in Venice, Fla. It was his favorite place to live. They would take day trips all over the state, which they both loved to do. He and Pam also enjoyed their travels through Canada and the U.S., visiting 44 states, and made countless, beautiful memories. He also loved spending time with his neighbors in Venice, Robert, Al, Glen, Jack, Paul and his wingman, Kris, and most importantly his bonus mom, Phyllis Shuster. He loved the outdoors, whether it was on a motorcycle, 4-wheeler, bicycle or boat. His love of life was evident in the way he lived it. Even if it was just sitting in the mancave with his dear friends, Robert Hassie and Ronnie Jones, enjoying some food and “Chiefs” football. He always said, “Life is too short not to enjoy every moment of it.” Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor David McCormick and Pastor Peggy Larck officiating. Entombment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington man admits to federal child porn charge
- Four graduate from Cabell County drug court
- Lost Huntington: Chi-Chi’s Restaurant
- Barboursville businesses help put Central Avenue on the map
- BUSINESS BEAT: Boots coming soon to downtown Huntington
- Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats
- Huntington moves ahead with plans for two new fire stations
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- Marshall, C-USA reach resolution in lawsuit
- CHRISTIE LYNN GILLENWATER
Collections
- Photos: Goat Yoga at the Boyd County Expo Center
- Photos: Culinary Medicine Workshop
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, March 30th
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first spring practice
- Photos: Spring Tea Party with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule retirement party
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman's Association conducts show
- Photos: 2022 Volunteer Luncheon
- Photos: Huntington vs. South Charleston, baseball