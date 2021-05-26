GARY LEE POWERS, 73, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Military honors will follow after the service with the American Legion Post No. 139, Milton. Masonic services will be conducted by the Lebanon Lodge No. 68 AF&AM at the family farm following the service. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eccho Food Pantry, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.