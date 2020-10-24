GARY LEE WAGNER, 79, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church by dear friend Dr. David Lemming. Burial services will be private. He was born September 6, 1941, in Cabell County, a son of the late Virgil and Violet Bledsoe Wagner. He was also preceded in death by one son, Randall Lee Wagner; two brothers, Ronald Wagner and Carl Bledsoe; son-in-law, Jerry Nance; brother-in-law, Adrian Napier; and nephew, Kipp Wagner. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda Stricklin Wagner; one daughter, Kimberly Nance; one son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Stacey Wagner; two sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Napier and Donna and Ron Hunt; one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Sonja Wagner; four grandchildren, Jordana Wolfe (David) and Zander, Xavier and Macey Wagner; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Delbert Artrip, Wayne Hutchinson and Sid Harmon. His furry family, Samson and Molly, will miss him. Gary was generous, loving, always kind and dedicated throughout his life. He will forever be in our hearts, and through the promise of the Lord, Jesus Christ, we will see him again. The family would especially like to thank the Metro Masonry family for their love and support. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community rallies to help newborn, family in wake of COVID-19 death
- Letter to the editor: Candidates' hate speech is a danger to children
- Man gets prison time for child porn charges in Huntington
- A triangle of culture: Vision for 14th Street West unveiled in new master plan
- MICHAEL SCOTT ADKINS
- One injured in Huntington stabbing
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- Cabell County woman among new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
- Twelvepole Manor to open outdoor trail after indoor attraction shut down
Images
Collections
- Photos: Menards in Barboursville opens for business
- Photos: TTA introduces four new buses
- Photos: Fall foliage in Huntington
- Photos: Early voting begins in Cabell County
- Photos: Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech, football
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, girls soccer
- Photos: Ironton vs. New Lexington, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, football
- Photos: Honorary Reggie Oliver Square unveiling ceremony
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony