GARY LEW SCRUGGS, 72, of Barboursville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, by Pastor Simon Morrison. He was born August 19, 1949, in Rupert, W.Va., a son of the late Lew and Evelyn Shaffer Scruggs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Tim Cooke of Barboursville and Stephenie and Robert Gibson of Ona; nieces, Jenna Gibson, Manda Gibson (Rue Floyd) and Heather Cooke; and great-nephews, Ryker Floyd and Trey Berry. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
