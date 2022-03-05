GARY MICHAEL “MIKE” STAPLETON, 45, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born May 6, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Gary Lee and Linda Kay Spradling Stapleton. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Letha Stapleton; maternal grandparents, Paul and Pauline Spradling; three uncles, David E., Charles Jr. and Thomas M. Stapleton; and a special cousin, David Stapleton Jr. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s degree and worked for the Veterans Affairs. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his uncle and best friend, Terry Spradling; uncle, Carl Stapleton; aunt, Beverly Stapleton; a special cousin, Cathy Jo White (Wesley); and a loving coonhound, Cheaney. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Chris Fulks officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ted Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, or to the Bloomingdale Baptist Church Food Pantry at P.O. Box 910, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

