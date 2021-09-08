GARY RICHARD HARSHBARGER, 82, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born September 15, 1938, in Cabell County. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Harshbarger, and one grandson, Luke. He is survived by one daughter, Loretta Armstrong; three sons, Charles Harshbarger, Carl Harshbarger (Brenda) and Dennis Harshbarger (Charlene); granddaughter that he raised as a daughter, Billie Clark (Clifton); 10 grandchildren, Noah, Bethany, Ashley, Justin, Angel, Richie, Samantha, Jessie, Vircie and Gary; 17 great-grandchildren, Jameson, Amelia Grace, Nicco, Lincoln, Amelia May, Lucas, Ronan, Landon, Gabe, Adam, Jacob, Abel, Danny, Joey, Aaliyah, Charlie and Tristan. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Troy Nicely officiating. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

