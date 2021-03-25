GENE PAUL “CASTON” JARVIS, 25 years old, went with the Lord the evening of March 19, 2021, at OSU Medical Center. He was born at Cabell Huntington Hospital January 6, 1996, raised in Ona. Caston left behind three siblings, Bailey, Alex and Grace Jarvis; his parents, Gene and Jessica Jarvis; Caston’s daughter, Kinleigh Marie Grace Tomblin; sisters-in-law, Katie Jarvis and Georgia Browning; brother-in-law, Austin Kitchen; nephew, Gunner Jarvis; nieces, Delilah Jarvis and Ryleigh Kitchen; uncle, Cody White; aunt, Chastity Corder “Sissy”; his grandparents, Arbra Cremeans Diamond and husband Patrick Jarvis, Jerry White and wife Carolyn Scarberry and husband; and a host of special cousins. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

