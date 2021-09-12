GENEVA KUMA WELLS, 93, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace, Huntington. She was born February 29, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Alice Mayona Turley Scarberry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick T. Wells. She is survived by one daughter, Judy and Jim Mundy of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Tom and Barbara Wells of Barboursville and James A. and Joy Wells of Huntington; one sister, Betty Jefferson of Lesage; seven grandchildren, Dana Luczyszyn, Shanon Bond Ketterman, Shane Wells, Shawn Wells, Tiffany Crawford, Tracy Scruggs and Jamie Keyes; great-grandchildren, Victoria Carter, Caleb Crawford, Jakeb and Samuel Wells, Luke and Rian Wells, Evan and Ian Bond, Peter, Michael and Gabrielle Luczyszyn, Anna Keyes, Grayson and Harper Scruggs; and a great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee Carter. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you