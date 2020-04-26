GEORGE BERNARD LUCAS, 84, of Milton, passed away April 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born September 18, 1935, a son of the late George and Violet Damron Lucas. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant with 30 years of service. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jeffery Kent Ray; sister, Lavina McCagg; and brothers, James and Jack Lucas. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Rosene Courts Lucas; two brothers, Don Lucas and Ronnie (Betty) Lucas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bennie and Karen Courts; nephew, Anthony (Vickie) Courts; grandchildren, Amber Chapman and Tyler Courts; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Hunter, Phil and Crystal. Private services will be at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Chelsie Gibson. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

