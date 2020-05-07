GEORGE DONALD WATTS, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away May 5, 2020. He was born May 3, 1940, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Kermit and Sylvia Mount Watts Clary. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beulah Mount, and brothers, Delbert and Ronald Watts. He is survived by his wife, Betty Warf Watts; two daughters, Melissa Shields and JoBeth Watts; one son, Johnny Sowards; grandson, Jesse Burks, and granddaughter-in-law, Autumn Burks; sisters-in-law, Alberta Watts, Maxine Watts and Opal Warf; brother-in-law, Lando Mount; and several very special nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery.

