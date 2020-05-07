GEORGE DONALD WATTS, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away May 5, 2020. He was born May 3, 1940, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Kermit and Sylvia Mount Watts Clary. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beulah Mount, and brothers, Delbert and Ronald Watts. He is survived by his wife, Betty Warf Watts; two daughters, Melissa Shields and JoBeth Watts; one son, Johnny Sowards; grandson, Jesse Burks, and granddaughter-in-law, Autumn Burks; sisters-in-law, Alberta Watts, Maxine Watts and Opal Warf; brother-in-law, Lando Mount; and several very special nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- REVA CHARLENE MORRIS BAILEY
- Former Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- More guidelines coming for coronavirus ‘hot spots’ like Cabell, Wayne
- More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments.
- Rescue crews recover car, body from Twelvepole Creek
- WV announces plan to send about $300 to most students for food
- Editor’s retirement sparks changes at HD Media
- AMY REBECCA DEMOSS
- Local businesses, restaurants adjust to new guidelines amid reopening
- WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER WASHBURN
Images
Collections
- Photos: Bridget's Dance Academy parade
- Photos: Explorer Academy Better World Day parade
- Photos: Salute to health care workers parade
- Photos: Servpro of Huntington First Responder Friday
- Photos: Huntington High seniors receive caps and gowns
- Photos: Hurricane High drive-in cap and gown photo shoot
- Photos: Fire on 4th Street
- Photos: The Village at Riverview friends and family parade
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Memorial held for Cottage Street house fire victims