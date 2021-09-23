GEORGE "RUSSELL" FRANCE JR., 55, of Barboursville, passed away September 19, 2021, due to injuries from a fall in May 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Matthew Marshall. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born August 11, 1966, in Huntington, a son of George Russell France Sr. and Shirley Blake France of Barboursville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Also surviving are his sisters, Criss Gartin of Milton and Mary France (Danielle McCormill) of Barboursville; and niece Rylee Gartin, Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

