GEORGE WILEY, 71, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born April 15, 1950, in Wayne County, W.Va., to the late Calvin and Velva Webb Wiley. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra; one son, Randall (Mizouri) Wiley of Glenwood; one daughter, Amy (Joe) Lewis of Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Stephanie, Cassandra (Nick), Christopher, Dakota, Jayden, Zavier and Zophia; brothers, Calvin, John, James and Delmar; sisters, Judy and Ginger; Aunt Minnie and Easter, and Uncle Hurston; special brother-in-law, Mark Taylor; sister-in-law, Donetta Campbell; many nieces and nephews; and lots of family and friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no services. Burial will take place at the Joseph Taylor Cemetery, Wayne County. 

