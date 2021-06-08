GEORGEANNA LEE BLACK, 68, of Huntington, passed away June 3, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born April 2, 1953, in Huntington, a daughter of the late George R. and Welba Ward Cullum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Elmer Lee Black; one grandchild, Adrian Black. She is survived by her daughter, Inieze Woodrum of Huntington; one son, Patrick Black (Stephany) of Huntington; brothers, George Richard "Richie" Cullum (Milana) of Barboursville, William Danny Cullum (Sheila) of Rome, Ohio, and Gary Merle Cullum of Huntington; grandchildren, Shane Black (Bree), Breann Black (Jacob), Jadyn Dunn (Zack), Ryleigh Woodrum; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

