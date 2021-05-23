“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8. GEORGETTE ADKINS, 64, of Lavalette, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born December 11, 1956, a daughter of the late Ellis and Loraine Richardson. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Russell Richardson. She was a member of Wayne Community Church and retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Verlin Adkins Jr.; two daughters, Selena Draper (Lloyd) of Raleigh, N.C., and Patrina Singleton (Jason) of Lavalette; one sister, Crystal Adkins (Terry) of Huntington; one brother, Michael Maynard (Margaret) of Wayne; six grandchildren, Makenzie, Jacob, Abigail and Michael Draper and Payton and Veya Singleton; and nephews, Anthony Maynard (Sarah) and Nathan Adkins. There is no way to capture all of the names she considered “hers;” she was a second mother/grandmother and dear friend to many. She persevered more than any human should, always put others first and gave more than she had. She was little but fierce, taught us all how to love selflessly and to look for joy in the darkest of times. All services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Glory be to God for allowing us to love and have been loved by her.

