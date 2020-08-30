Essential reporting in volatile times.

GEORGIA MAY ADDIS, 87, of Culloden, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August, 31, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Allen Stewart. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. She was born July 11, 1933, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Mary Medley Steele. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Addis, her brother, Jay, and sister, Betty O’Dell. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Richards (David); two sons, Philip Addis (Cindy) and Steve Addis (Jodie); one sister, Frances “Honey” Workman; brother, Robert Steele; sister-in-law, Barbara Merritt; four grandchildren, Jason, Ryan (Brittany), Sarah (Brent) and Chris (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Kelsea, Hadley, Garrett, Caleb, Brayden, Gracie and one on the way, Molly. Visitation will be at noon Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

