Surrounded by loved ones, GERALD JOSEPH PIZI “JERRY,” of Denver, N.C., passed away on March 21, 2022. He was 84. Jerry was born July 12, 1937, in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Wheeling, W.Va., the son of Navio and Jane (née Ferlise) Pizi. He met the love of his life and future wife, Amy Oliver, while seated alphabetically in chemistry class at Wheeling Jesuit University, where Amy said he was the smartest person she had ever met. They were married in 1957 and remained devoted to each other until her passing in 2007. Jerry built a life he never dreamed of as a child and felt blessed and at peace. He leaves behind his four children, David and his wife Julie of Charlotte, Tony and his wife Jennifer of Wenonah, N.J., Michael and his wife Kim of Denver, N.C., and his daughter Joan and her husband Brian Ellis of Denver, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Nick, Ryan and Ian; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Olin; his sister, Maria Oliver, and aunt, Lucy (née Ferlise) Socha of Wheeling, and uncle, John Ferlise of Newtown, Pa. Jerry was a US Air Force veteran and spent most of his career working at International Nickel. Jerry loved golf and Marshall football and basketball. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., Friday, March 25, 2022. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Lincoln County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com.
