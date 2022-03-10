GERALDINE ELOISE “JERRY” PEAL, 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2022. She was born November 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Andrew D. and Helen K. Tivener Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Peal, son, Billy J. Peal Jr., sisters, Imogene Collins and Deloris Chapman, and her brother, Buddy Cooper. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Moreland; grandchildren, Amanda Long Thompson, Edward “EJ” Long; seven great- grandchildren; special niece, Stephanie Maynard; special nephew, Steve Hinkle; sister, Linda Hinkle; and many other special nieces and nephews. She worked many years at Snider’s Sales and Services. She held office in 1960-1970 in the Young Democrats of Cabell County. Graveside services will be performed by Rev. Steve Hinkle on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Two candidates ruled ineligible for Cabell County Commission race
- Ashland photographer empowers women through her work
- Other editors: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet again
- Huntington's Garrin Arthur follows in brother's footsteps with state wrestling title
- GARY MICHAEL "MIKE" STAPLETON
- Bill ending conceal carry permit mandate heads to Ohio governor
- Mountwest partners with CJ Hughes to offer utility construction program
- Butler overcomes hearing loss to cheer on Dragons
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: 2022 WV State Wrestling Tournament begins
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library used book sale
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Winter Arts Fest