GERALDINE ELOISE “JERRY” PEAL, 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2022. She was born November 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Andrew D. and Helen K. Tivener Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Peal, son, Billy J. Peal Jr., sisters, Imogene Collins and Deloris Chapman, and her brother, Buddy Cooper. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Moreland; grandchildren, Amanda Long Thompson, Edward “EJ” Long; seven great- grandchildren; special niece, Stephanie Maynard; special nephew, Steve Hinkle; sister, Linda Hinkle; and many other special nieces and nephews. She worked many years at Snider’s Sales and Services. She held office in 1960-1970 in the Young Democrats of Cabell County. Graveside services will be performed by Rev. Steve Hinkle on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you