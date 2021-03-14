GERTRUDE MCCROSKEY, 99, of Ona, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester D. McCroskey. Gertrude is survived by her son, Donald F. “Don” McCroskey (Connie); daughter, Saundra McCroskey Richardson; grandchildren, Myreeha Randolph Walton (David), Tanya McCroskey Dailey (Jeff), Vicki Randolph Hensley (Dwaine) and Charles “Chuck” McCroskey. Gertrude leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Nick Dailey (Erika), Naylon Dailey (Katie), Niles Dailey (Lauren) and Marissa Hensley; and two great-great-grandchildren, Landon and Leighton. In addition, Gertrude is survived by her sister, Betty Cline, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Of special importance to Gertrude were special nephew, Vernon Bell; niece, Arbra Beckelheimer; and family friend, Gail Wetherholt. Gertrude loved and was loved by friends too numerous to count. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jeff Dailey. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.