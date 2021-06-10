GISELA EMMA CASEY, 86, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away June 1, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born November 21, 1934, in Berlin, Germany, a daughter of the late Frieda Bohnamon Pommerenke. She was a former employee of Polan Industries and retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Leonard Casey. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Casey of Hurricane, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Logan Casey and Emily Casey; one great-grandchild, Rowan Ruloff; and one sister, Elsa Traute. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
