GLADYS MAE BROOKS, 73, took her last breath on earth and her first breath in Heaven on January 15, 2021. She was born June 19, 1947, in Floyd County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Bill and Rebecca Stephens Baker. She was also preceded in death by eleven siblings. She is survived by her husband, Otho Brooks Jr.; three daughters and son-in-law, Teresa Carson, Sue and Kevin Spurlock and Gladys Fay Webb; one son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Otho and Carolyn Brooks; one sister, Patricia Goble; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jesse Lacy. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Pallbearers will be Gregory Brooks, Jason Brooks, Justin Brooks, Greg Brooks, Zach Spurlock, Kevin Spurlock and Lyle Brooks. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

