GLENDORA “GRANNY” LETT, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with our Lord on December 17, 2020. Her passing was peaceful at home. Glendora was born February 2, 1931, to Lester and Mary Johnson Gue. She was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Bernard Smith and Ray Lett; and also her brothers, Charles, Junior, Donnie, Hurston and Haskill Gue; along with her favorite granddaughter, Debra Kitts. Glendora was many things to many people, and she will always be remembered as a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. Those who knew her, knew that within her presence you could feel the warmth and humor of her soul surrounding every aspect of her life. She is survived by her sisters, Ruth Duty and Linda Dial; daughters, Bernice McCoy, Christine Anderson and Trina Smith; along with her grandchildren, Shelly Seagraves, Shannon Langsford, Johnny Anderson, James and Bradly McCoy; great-grandchildren, Mechelle Caudill, Jenifer Jimison, Chelsea Kitts, Toney “Kurt” Kitts, Nicholas, Ryleigh and Nathan Langsford, Tate and Tyler Seagraves, Jordan McCoy; great-great-grandchildren, Mathew, Jack and Maylee Caudill, Jade Pearson and Lily Langsford. Visitation will be Saturday December 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020,at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va., by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will take place in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va.
