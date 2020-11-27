GLENN WATKINS AKINS JR., 87, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Burial services will be private. He was born August 1, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the only child of the late Glenn Watkins Akins Sr. and Eva Akins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sara Jean Akins. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having proudly served as Drill Instructor, became an electrician by trade, worked at C&O Railroad, then INCO until retirement. He enjoyed family and friends, relaxing on his farm and was always proud of his grandchildren. He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Scott Akins and James Alan Akins, M.D. (Ann Lambernedis, M.D.), and three grandchildren, Jameson Michael Akins, M.D. (Rebecca), Bryce Alexander Akins and Olivia Grace Akins. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

