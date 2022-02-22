GLENNA ROSE CREMEANS, 86 of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bill Nida. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born June 20, 1935, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Clifford Carl and Lillian Nida Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wendell Cremeans; one son, Jerry Lynn Adkins; two brothers, Ancil “Bub” and Howard Adkins; and several special family members. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carletta Sue and Jack Jamison of Jackson, Miss.; sons and daughters-in-law, Chester and Sandra Mays Sr., of North Spring, W.Va., Andy and Carolyn Colburn of Dover, Tenn., and Willis “Willie” and Faye Adkins of Huntington, W.Va. She was also a “Mother” to three additional foster children, Bill, Clifford and Kensey Elliot; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace

