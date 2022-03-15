GLENVILLE DAVID TURLEY, 67, of Salt Rock, passed away March 11, 2022. He was born November 24, 1954, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Masil Carmie Turley and Lola Adkins Turley. He is also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Franklin Delane “Lanny” Turley; and his brother-in-law, Mike Ray. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sue Poe Turley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Craig Woodrum of Huntington and Lisa and Jake Marcum of Milton; one sister, Karen Ray; and one brother, Kenneth Myron Turley and Cheryl Turley; five grandchildren, Matthew, Owen, Gracie, Karlee, and Adelyn; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Jerry Jobe officiating. Burial will be in James Harvey and Nancy Jane Ross Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

