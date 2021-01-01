GLORIA GAIL CLARY, 81, of Milton, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born March 19, 1939, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Frank Martin Edmunds and Susanna Venoy Edmunds. She was retired from Blenko Glass. She was a fifty-year member, organist and Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star Local Chapter 149, Milton. She was also Past Grand Organist for Eastern Star State of West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Eugene Clary. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Gail (Scott) Webb of Barboursville; two sons, Randy (Lorraine) Clary of Owingsville, Ky., and Bruce (Pam) Clary of Barboursville; one brother, Dale Delaney (Rosalie) Edmunds of San Antonio, TX; five grandchildren, Chris, Derrick, Kabrina, Savanna and Jonathan; and six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Emma, Saylor, Matthew, Trina and Braxton. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Rev. David Cardwell officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.