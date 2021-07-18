GLORIA “DEE” JEAN BOWEN, 68, of Ona, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born July 11, 1953, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Clarence Jones and Betty Jane Blake Gerlach. She was a retired registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center after thirty-three years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Deann Gibson; a niece, Tracy Burd; her stepmother, Eileen Jones; and her stepfather, Peter Gerlach. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Gary Bowen; three daughters, Barbie Bowen Meade (Luke), Sharon Collins and Stacie Dillard (Rick); one sister, Shelia Holley (Richard); eight grandchildren, Bryan Bowen, Michael Bowen, Kayla Peyton (Tyler), Brianna Scarberry (Kasey), Garylee Thompson (Sienna), Alexis Whitt (Brayden), Nicholas Thompson and Rickey Dillard III; eight great-grandchildren, Landyn, Kaylee, Kyler, Wyatt, Jaelynn, Williamlee, Mylee and Arianna; two nieces, Brittaney and Jadeland; and one nephew, Michael. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Huntington, Dr. Kimmey and his staff, Dee’s family and friends for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you