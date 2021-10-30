GOLDIE MARIE WALKER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away October 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. She was born March 6, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Willie Gray and Margaret Smith Welch. She was preceded in death by her brother, Willie Gray. Marie is survived by her husband, James Walker; brother, Thomas Gray; and several nieces and nephews, including a special great-nephew, D.J. Sheppard. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you