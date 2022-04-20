GORDON RAY EADS, 89, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden on April 14, 2022, after ongoing health challenges complicated by a recent stroke.
Gordon was born in Acme, Cabin Creek, W.Va., on March 13, 1933, to Everett and Luetta Wolfe Eads, and was the next-to-youngest of 11 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Francis, Lawrence “Buzzy,” Everett Jr., Billy, Thomas and Bobby, and his sisters, Maxine Williams, Betty Wilson and Dorothy Eads.
Surviving Gordon is the loving care and devotion of his wife of 46 years, Mildred Jean Dent Eads; his daughter, Kelly Hines (John) Keller of Berthoud, Colo.; grandchildren, Lukas, Mackenzie and Jakob Keller, and great-grandson, Louie Keller of Colorado; brother, Charles (Connie) of Hurricane, and sister-in-law, Joan (Bobby) of Nitro; and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was an active member of Milton United Methodist Church for 39 years, called to serve by ushering and tackling caretaking projects throughout the years. He attended Acme Grade School, Leewood Junior High School and graduated from East Bank High School in 1953. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served 1953-56, stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C., and received multiple honors including Expert Rifleman and Good Conduct. He worked at General Electric Plant, Louisville, Ky., then enjoyed a 27-year career at Union Carbide Corporation, Institute, W.Va., and retired as Craft Supervisor, Construction Department, in 1985.
Gordon took immense pleasure in working around his home and church, with a talent for gardening, landscaping, building, fabricating and fixing most anything. He was most at home while mowing the grass, canning, and sharing his garden bounty with friends and neighbors, deer and turkey hunting, fishing, sharing batches of his famous peanut butter fudge and, most of all, spending weekends at his camp in Clay County on Elk River.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., prior to the service. Rev. Nancy K. White will officiate. Gordon will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be made to Milton United Methodist Church, In Memory of Gordon R. Eads, 1007 Church St., Milton, WV 25541.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431 Website
WILLDEAN MAYNARD, 80, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Me…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.