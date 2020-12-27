GRACE WALKER HINKLE MURRELL, “Gracie,” 97, passed away December 19, 2020, at the Accordius Nursing Home in Suffolk, Va. Born January 14, 1922, to Asbury and Esta Walker of Spencer, W.Va., Grace married Orville Paul Hinkle of Milton on December 5, 1942, in Baltimore, Md. She was a graduate of Milton High School and was an active member of the Milton Baptist Church for many years. She is survived by her two daughters, Paula K. Boggs of Dayton, Ohio, and Diana R. Smith of Suffolk, Va.; and a son, Duane A. Hinkle of N. Prince George, Va. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul, and her two sons, Bryce E. Hinkle and Kevin P. Hinkle. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, there will be no public memorial.

