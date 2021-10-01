GREGORY ALLEN "BUTCH" HARLESS, 69, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born January 6, 1952, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Floyd and Phyllis Jobe Harless. He was a retired employee of CSX Transportation with 43 years of service. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Lynn Harless and by one brother, Larry Harless. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy Russell Harless; one daughter, Mary Ellen "Tinker" Harless; one son, Joshua Chalmer Harless (Sarah); one brother, Terry Harless (Sue); one sister-in-law, Sharon Harless and five grandchildren, Aaron, Gentry, Katelynn, Nick and Logan. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Doug Doss officiating. Burial will follow in Harless Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

