GREGORY ALLEN PELFREY, of Barboursville, passed away December 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fly In Café, Lesage, with military honors being conducted at 6:30 p.m. Food will be served, live music will be provided by son-in-law Mark Bates and there will be opportunity to share memories. Dress is casual.

