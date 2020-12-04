GREGORY ALLEN PELPHREY of Barboursville, passed away December 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born in Ceredo, West Virginia, the oldest son of Woodrow Wilson and Betty Jo Chappell Pelfrey, and brother of Larry Pelfrey, all of whom have preceded him in death. Greg briefly attended Marshall University, and had retired from Verizon after 33 years of employment as a phone technician. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. Greg was also a pilot who especially loved sailplanes (gliders), and was well-known for his fabric work on airplanes. Greg is survived by his wife, Lynda Wickline Pelfrey; his daughters, Carrie and Darren Espey of Sugar Land, Texas, and Jill and Mark Bates of Hurricane; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Streeter (Kimball), Emma Espey, Brendan Connolly and Finnian Connolly; mother-in-law, Dixie Wickline; nieces, Danielle Duke and Carrie Wickline; nephew, Ty Wickline; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Michelle Wickline. He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Quentin Wickline. Memorial services have not yet been set. Interment in Lewisburg, W.Va., is also to be determined. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to a fund to assist in the continuation of the Robert Newlon Airport. Donations may be made to PO Box 1493, Huntington, WV 25716.

