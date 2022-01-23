GREGORY (GREG) ALLEN TOWNSEND, 62, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at UK Hospital, Lexington, Ky. Two years ago Greg underwent a double lung transplant. He did not take this gift lightly. He realized that his gift was precious and that his blessing and jubilance was another individual’s and their family’s despair. The lung transplant added two years to his life. Unfortunately, he contracted COVID-19 and his new lungs were unable to survive the disease. Greg was born May 19, 1959, to Larry Townsend (deceased) and Patricia “Pat” Rutherford Townsend. He was such a wonderful son to his mother, and he was the joy and glue to his entire family. Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Angela “Angie” Townsend. He leaves two sons and their families, Travis (Jenna) Townsend of Milton, Adam (Rachel) Townsend; and his grandchildren, Noah, Liliosa and Charlie of Hurricane, W.Va.; and the mother of his two sons, Juanita (Sam) Webb of Hurricane, W.Va. He also leaves two brothers, one sister and their families: Tim Townsend of Milton, Todd (Jennifer) Townsend of Gallipolis, Ohio, Amy (Marc) Baquerizo of Raleigh, N.C.; and five stepdaughters, Tanisa Rowsey, Breanna New, Kierston Butcher, Mia Davis and Kylee Davis. Greg enjoyed time at his second home on the river at River’s Edge Scenic Campground, Glenwood, W.Va. He had many friends there and made great memories for his family and friends while sharing time at many breakfasts and cookouts with everyone. Greg’s motto was, “The more people, the more fun.” Although Greg was all about laughter, he also had a good business mind. He served as General Manager at Oakwood Homes for nearly four decades and loved placing people in homes that best suited them. His family is overwhelmed by the hundreds of comments they received and the love that has been expressed to them. Greg was all about helping others. It’s simply who he was and reflected his giving character. The lives of his family will be forever changed. He was their joy, happiness and the one that held the family together in good times and bad. To say he will be missed is such an understatement. Greg’s visitation will be Monday, January 24, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Greg’s co-worker and good friend, Pastor Rob Lemon. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family asks that visitors please be mindful of current CDC recommendations regarding wearing of masks. Pallbearers will be Joey Addison, Raymond Adkins, Ralph Ball, Keith Blankenship, Scott Farmer and David Frye. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Grounds and Mike Rader. Greg was blessed with a wonderful and fulfilling life, but it was just too short for the family and friends that loved him so dearly. Greg enjoyed flowers, but due to having a lung transplant he was unable to be around them. As a result, he requested to have flowers at his funeral. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
