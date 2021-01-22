GREGORY DARREN PORTER, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Rev. Dan Londeree, Pea Ridge Baptist Church, will be leading the service. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, prior to the service. Greg was married to the wonderful late Earlisee Berry Porter of Salt Rock, W.Va. Greg is one of eight siblings (five brothers, one twin brother Gary, one sister) of the late Gilbert and Ever Porter of Salt Rock, W.Va. He is survived by his two children, Kim (Greg) Villars, Brian (Carol) Porter, granddaughter Hannah (Andrew) Carter, granddaughter Meagan (Anthony) Zentner, and four great-grandchildren (Karl, Kate, Kurt, Karsen Zentner), all of Barboursville, and a grandson, Cameron Porter of Denver, Colo. He has another grandson, Nathan Andrew Porter, waiting on him in heaven. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a wonderful life and will be missed terribly. He was born Dec. 3, 1939. He played football for the Marshall Thundering Herd on full scholarship from 1957-1961. He worked with the Chinese (ESL), which he thoroughly enjoyed, at Highlawn Baptist Church. He loved church mission trips to Africa, working with Thomas Brown of Atlanta, Ga. He was a crew leader for World Changers at Highlawn Baptist Church, making improvements on homes in the Huntington area in the name of Jesus Christ. He was incredible at loving on his family, always selfless, and he was witty and loved to laugh. He was a ham radio enthusiast. He loved playing musical instruments (guitar, mandolin, fiddle and banjo) and loved his buddy and teacher Bobby Maynard. He was a retired teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and ended his career as Transportation Director for Cabell County Schools. He was a member of the Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Pallbearers are Cameron Porter, Anthony Zentner, Danny Porter, Dwight Porter, Robbie Porter and Andrew Carter. We plan to observe social distancing and mask policies for the safety of all those friends and family who have shown so much love for us. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- Sources: Majority of Herd’s 2020 staff will not return
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect student from sexual abuse
- Huntington restaurant owner creates relief effort to help struggling industry
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Herd football staff starting to come together
- Police roundup: Pikeville teen jailed on child porn charges
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
Images
Collections
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Day of Service
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: South Point vs. Gallia Academy, boys basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball