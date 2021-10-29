GREGORY KENT ADKINS, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born November 28, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Wanda Shepard Adkins. He is also preceded in death by one son, Joshua Adkins, and by one brother, Robert Adkins. He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Adkins; one stepdaughter, Beth Fields; one sister, Terri Eaves; nine grandchildren, Ashton, Alex, Aydan, Avyonna, Josh, Kentley, Logan, Serena Adkins and Chase Fields; special nieces and nephew, Kim Adkins, Sarah Eaves, Albert Alan Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Darrell Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Everett Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

