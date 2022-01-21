GREGORY LEE MITCHELL, 60, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born August 21, 1961, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Harold Lee and Lillian Lessie Mitchell Brumfield. He is also preceded in death by one son, Michael Lee Mitchell, and by one brother, Harold Douglas Mitchell. He is survived by one daughter, Amy Vaughan (Anthony); two sons, Josh Fitchpatrick (Emily) and Joe Otoole (Cate); one stepdaughter, Crystal May; two sisters, Kathy Mitchell and Linda Beckett; one brother, Wayne Mitchell; grandchildren, Haley Vaughan, Maddox Vaughan, Cynthia Kay Elkins, Ryan “RD” Elkins, Zander Elkins, Savanah Fitchpatrick and Jacob Fitchpatrick; niece, Carrie Ayoob (Johnathon); nephew, Dusty Beckett (Amanda); and loving caregiver, Rebecca Porter. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Mark Terry officiating. Burial will be in the Kingery Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

