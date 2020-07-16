Essential reporting in volatile times.

GREGORY NEIL HATFIELD, 56, of Milton, W.Va., passed away July 13, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born September 3, 1963, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Carol Adkins Hatfield and the late Donald Neil Hatfield. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Mackenzie Abby Hatfield. He is survived by his wife, Trish Lowe Hatfield; one son, Luke Patrick Lowe Hatfield; one daughter, Madelyn Leia Claire Hatfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Daniel Harmon; nephew, John Harmon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Melve and Sena Lowe. He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where he had many special friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona, W.Va., by Pastor Nathan Jude. Burial will be in Browning Cemetery on Copley Trace Road in Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Men’s Ministries, P.O. Box 64, Ona, WV 25545. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

