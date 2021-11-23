GREGORY R. JIMISON, of Ona, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Huntington, West Virginia, following an extended illness. Greg was born August 14, 1953, in Milton, West Virginia, to Joyce Jimison of Culloden and the late Robert “Bob” Jimison. He graduated from Milton High School and earned his degree from Alice Lloyd College. He worked as a paramedic for the City of Charleston for 25 years. Greg is survived by his wife, Debbie Jimison; mother, Joyce Jimison; children, Amber Hanna (Chad Aliff) and John Matthew Hanna; grandchildren, Thor, Iris, Ayla (and their mother, Kelly Dew), Isla Hanna (and her mother, Candice Rice) and Griffin, Rhian, and Jacob Aliff; sister, Lorie Nash; sister-in-law, Donna Jimison; mother-in-law, Norma Lee Mount; as well a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Jimison, and brother, Bart Jimison. Greg was a lifelong faithful member of Union Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, trustee, and officiator of the sound booth. He was passionate about the gospel and loved reading and studying the word of God. He and Debbie had a group of special friends from church with whom they spent time and travelled, creating years of adventure, laughter, and treasured memories. Greg touched many lives with his love for Christ and generosity. Greg was passionate about being a paramedic and saved many lives throughout his career. He was a master electrician, locksmith, and was enthusiastic for learning new things. He was a beekeeper, enjoyed working outside, and was always fixing things. He shared a special bond with his grandchildren, whom he laughed with, loved, and cherished for years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, West Virginia, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Because of concerns for COVID-19, the family requests that all who attend wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Baptist Church in Milton, West Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace        

