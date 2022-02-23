GREGORY VON HEABERLIN, 68, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Chaplain Bobby Jeffers and Rev. Brad Kelly. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens. He was born February 9, 1954, in Wichita Falls, Texas, a son of the late Von and Garnett Jeffers Heaberlin. He is survived by his daughter, Tisha Heaberlin of Apple Grove, W.Va.; four sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory Todd Heaberlin of Barboursville, W.Va., Travis and Sarah Heaberlin of Dunbar, W.Va., Wesley and Haley Birdwell of N. Bennington, Vt., and Clayton and Dayna Calmindon of Summersville, W.Va.; sister, Rena Elkins of Barboursville, W.Va.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special lifetime love, Shirley Gue. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

