GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born January 11, 1935, in Denver, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald and Freda Shahan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Golden Bills; one brother, Keith Shahan; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Bills. She is survived by two daughters, Anita Bills (Cliff Cox) and Patricia Glenn; one son, Wayne Bills; two sisters, Rita Ross (Clark) and Karen Shahan; one sister-in-law, Dee Shahan; seven grandchildren, John Cox, Ashley Dolin, Leaha Adkins, Kathrine Clark (Benjamin), Joshua Bills (Deven), Aaron Bills (Rachael) and Michael Glenn; 10 great-grandchildren, Haylee Clark, James Harrison, Eriden Bills, Benson Clark, Cruz Clark, Benjamin Harrison, Arabella Adkins, Marik Bills, Jade Clark and Sylas Bills. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

