GWENETH LEONE BILLS, 87, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born January 11, 1935, in Denver, W.Va., a daughter of the late Donald and Freda Shahan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Golden Bills; one brother, Keith Shahan; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Bills. She is survived by two daughters, Anita Bills (Cliff Cox) and Patricia Glenn; one son, Wayne Bills; two sisters, Rita Ross (Clark) and Karen Shahan; one sister-in-law, Dee Shahan; seven grandchildren, John Cox, Ashley Dolin, Leaha Adkins, Kathrine Clark (Benjamin), Joshua Bills (Deven), Aaron Bills (Rachael) and Michael Glenn; 10 great-grandchildren, Haylee Clark, James Harrison, Eriden Bills, Benson Clark, Cruz Clark, Benjamin Harrison, Arabella Adkins, Marik Bills, Jade Clark and Sylas Bills. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, West Virginia 25504
(304) 736-3431
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- HHS teacher breaks the mold to help students grow
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Goods opens in downtown Huntington
- ANDREA NICHOLE KIRK
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- Chuck Landon: It was a touching moment
- DAVID EARL SOWARDS
- WILLIAM RONALD JAMES MAYES JR.
- Federal officials announce WV battery factory, $5 million in supply chain pilot programming
- Fairland boys win state powerlifting meet
Collections
- Photos: Spring Bridal Fair at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: “Roaring Twenties” Mom and Son Prom
- Photos: Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Match Day
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, softball
- Photos: Oppasana: Yoga with Wildlife fundraiser
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, baseball
- Photos: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church honors members
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland takes on Hurricane